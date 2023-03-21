Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 21: The upcoming 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, which will be hosted by India for the first time in its entirety, is likely to start from October 5 and will end on November 19, with the final scheduled to be at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, which is the world's largest cricket stadium. As per ESPNCricinfo, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has also shortlisted at least a dozen venues for the marquee cricketing event, comprising Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Dharamsala, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, Indore, Rajkot and Mumbai. The tournament will witness a total of 48 matches across 46 days. Fact Check: Is Jammu and Kashmir's Sher-e-Kashmir Cricket Stadium Set to Host an International Match After 37 Years in ICC World Cup 2023?

BCCI has however, not specified any venues for matches yet and the cities which will host warm-up matches. This is due to the complications arising due to the receding of monsoon season at different times in different parts of the country. Usually, ICC announces World Cup schedules a year in advance at least, but BCCI is also waiting for necessary clearances from the Indian government. These include tax exemption and getting visa clearance for the Pakistan team, which has not played a bilateral series against India since 2013. Both teams have only played at ICC events since then.

At ICC's quarterly meetings last weekends in Dubai, BCCI learned to have assured the global body of the sport that Pakistan teams' visas will be cleared by the Indian government.On the tax exemption issue, BCCI is expected to provide an update to ICC on the exact position of the government. The tax exemption has been a part of the host agreement BCCI signed with ICC in 2014. Three events were given to India, the 2016 ICC T20 World Cup, the 2018 Champions Trophy (later changed to the 2021 T20 World Cup, which was held in UAE and Oman due to COVID-19) and the 2023 50-over World Cup. Nepal Qualify for 2023 World Cup Qualifier After Defeating UAE in ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 Match.

As per the agreement, the BCCI was "obligated" to help the ICC (and all its commercial partners involved in the tournament) secure tax waivers.

Last year, ICC was informed by Indian tax authorities that it would be charged a 20 per cent tax order (excluding surcharges) for its broadcast revenue from the 2023 World Cup. In a note distributed to its members-state associations, BCCI said that any tax "incurred" by ICC would be adjusted against India's board revenues from ICC's central revenue pool. England’s Moeen Ali Hints at Quitting ODI Cricket After ICC World Cup 2023 in India.

In the note, the BCCI listed the ICC's estimated broadcasting income from the 2023 World Cup at USD 533.29 million. It said that the "financial impact" it would suffer for a 10.92 per cent tax order would be around UDS 58.23 million (the BCCI's note listed the figure as USD 52.23 million, which appears to be an error given the percentages listed). That would more than double to roughly USD 116.47 million if the tax component were to be 21.84 per, as desired by tax authorities in India.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)