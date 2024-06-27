Kingstown [St Vincent], June 27 (ANI): Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan has been reprimanded by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for a show of dissent towards a teammate during his side's nerve-wracking win over Bangladesh at the T20 World Cup 2024 on June 24.

An official statement from the ICC read, Rashid was found to have breached Article 2.9 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to throwing a ball (or any other item of cricket equipment) at or near a player in an inappropriate and/or dangerous manner during an international match.

In addition to this, one demerit point has been added to Rashid's disciplinary record, for whom it was the first offence in a 24-month period.

The incident occurred in the last over of Afghanistan's innings when Rashid threw his bat on the ground after his batting partner Karim Janat refused a second run on a shot played by Rashid.

Afghanistan defeated Bangladesh to secure their place in the tournament's semi-finals for the first time ever. However, there was enough drama in the game, as batting failures and weather delays made for tense play all the way to the finish.

Rashid, an all-round player, also received a ban for his outburst during the last over of the first innings, which has earned him a sanction.

Rashid fumbled in the ring and twisted his signature snake shot into the offside, giving him a brief opportunity to come back, but his partner sent him back. There appeared to be ample time for a second run, as Rashid was already halfway down and had the space to halt, toss his bat to the ground in annoyance, and then spin to get comfortable.

Before letting Rashid have the last two balls of the over--which he smashed for six to finish on 19*(10)--a subdued Karim Janat went to get the bat and gave it back to his still-furious teammate.

Rashid admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Richie Richardson of the Emirates Elite Panel of ICC Match Referees, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires Nitin Menon and Langton Rusere, third umpire Adrian Holdstock and fourth umpire Ahsan Raza levelled the charge.

Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player's match fee, and one or two demerit points. (ANI)

