Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], January 28 (ANI): India set the highest total of the ongoing ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup in a dominant win over Scotland, Bangladesh ended their campaign with a victory, while South Africa and the USA shared points. Malaysia hosted three U19 Women's T20 World Cup matches on Tuesday, with semi-finalists India and South Africa aiming to secure the top spots in their respective Super Six groups, as per ICC.

The Proteas claimed the top position in their group after their match against the USA in Sarawak was abandoned due to rain. Meanwhile, Bangladesh ended their campaign on a high, cruising to a dominant 10-wicket victory over West Indies. India demolished Scotland, setting the highest total of the tournament before bowling out the Scots for just 58, securing a massive 150-run victory.

Here's a detailed report of how the day's play unfolded in Malaysia.

-INDIA V SCOTLAND

Scotland won the toss and chose to field, but were quickly made to regret their decision by India. Openers Kamalini G and Trisha Gongadi unleashed a barrage of boundaries, propelling India to 67-0 at the end of the powerplay. Their attack didn't stop there; the pair continued to pepper the field with boundaries, taking India to 104-0 by the 10th over.

Kamalini G (51 in 42 balls, with nine fours) brought up her fifty in style with a boundary, before Scotland finally claimed their first breakthrough, courtesy of Macie Maceira. The Indian opening pair set a new record for the highest partnership in this World Cup, amassing 147 runs. Trisha Gongadi then made history, scoring the first-ever century in the tournament. She, along with Sanika Chalke, powered India to an impressive total of 207-1. The total of 207 is not only the highest score in this edition but also the second-highest across both editions of the tournament.

Scotland began their chase with determination, but regular wickets from the Indian bowlers meant they were never able to mount a serious challenge. Aayushi Shukla was the standout bowler, taking 4/8 as India bowled out Scotland for just 58 in 14 overs. Vaishnavi Sharma also contributed significantly, claiming three wickets, while Trisha Gongadi capped off her exceptional day by picking up three wickets as well.

For her remarkable all-round performance, scoring the first-ever century of the tournament with an unbeaten 110* off 59 balls (with 13 fours and four sixes), and taking three wickets for just six runs, Trisha Gongadi was named the Player of the Match.

India, already qualified for the semi-finals, now sit firmly at the top of their Super Six group, with only Australia, who play tomorrow, having a chance to dethrone them from the top spot.

-BANGLADESH V WEST INDIES

Bangladesh finished their campaign in style with an easy 10-wicket victory over the West Indies in a rain-curtailed match.

The Asian side performed well with the ball to restrict the West Indies to just 54/6 from their 13 overs and cruised past the victory target inside nine overs on the back of an unbeaten 25* from opener Juairiya Ferdous.

Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bowl at Bayuemas Oval after a tireless effort from ground staff in the nation's capital, with spinner Nishita Akter Nishi collecting three wickets for 11 runs.

Mst Anisa Akter Soba claimed a pair of wickets for 13 runs as the West Indies struggled in the conditions and Bangladesh eased home to move up to third place in the Group 1 standings.

-SOUTH AFRICA V USA

No play was possible in Sarawak, with heavy rain leaving the Super Six contest between South Africa and the USA abandoned without a ball being bowled.

South Africa had already qualified for the semi-finals of the event, while the USA picked up a point to move to third in Group 2. (ANI)

