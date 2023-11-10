New Delhi [India], November 10 (ANI): The ICC on Friday announced the Next In Hackathon game-changing winning idea by team StumpEye, which will provide a groundbreaking wireless stump camera system offering in-depth batting and bowling analysis.

The second edition saw double the number of registrations that were recorded at the first hackathon earlier in the year, with more than 22,000 entries from 119 countries, including Kenya, Nepal and Nigeria.

Also Read | India’s ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Semifinal Opponent Almost Confirmed! Take a Look at Who Men in Blue will Face in CWC Semis on November 15.

The ICC and NIUM wanted to harness the world's brightest minds to create revolutionary ideas for the sport. The teams were challenged to develop ideas across three key areas: fan experience, grassroots cricket and performance analytics.

In an exclusive event held at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai ahead of the Men's Cricket World Cup semi-final, the winning team, StumpEye showcased a prototype that has the potential to transform the cricket experience, offering an insightful perspective on the game for grassroots cricketers around the world.

Also Read | Allan Donald To Quit As Bangladesh's Fast-Bowling Coach After ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

The wireless stump camera system will provide unique features: including bringing Decision Review System (DRS) technology to the lower levels of cricket, Coach Connect which will bridge the gap between offsite coaches and players/parents in grassroots cricket and Umpire's Mate which logs important elements of what happens in games. Additionally, the technology offers in-depth batting and bowling analysis.

The hackathon saw seven passionately shortlisted teams invited to present their concepts and creations to a panel of prestigious judges, Anil Kumble, Next In Hackathon Ambassador; Finn Bradshaw, ICC Head of Digital; Ankit Gupta, NIUM Chief Architect; Jeremiah Glodoveza - NIUM Senior VP, Brand & Communications and Rebecca Hopkins, STA Group CEO.

In addition, there were representatives from reputable venture funds and sports organisations to support and provide industry expertise to the teams.

Among the concepts submitted, 42 per cent focused on improving the experience for fans, 35 per cent centred on aiding grassroots cricket and 23 per cent aimed to improve cricket performance through analytics. The registered teams were from a variety of different backgrounds, including schools, colleges, corporate business and start-ups, with an average age of 26.

The winning entry from team StumpEye said, "We are so thrilled to win the ICC NIUM Next In 2.0 Hackathon. It's been a tremendous journey for us, an idea that sprung from a personal experience of coaching my son. We wish to sincerely thank the ICC and NIUM for providing us with the platform, the opportunity and the chance to express our ideas and help us take the big leap! Dreams do come true and ICC and NIUM have just helped us realise that."

ICC Head of Digital, Finn Bradshaw, said: "At the ICC, we are always looking for ways to inspire love of cricket. The ideas presented at Next In 2.0 delivered that in abundance. It was so inspiring to see the passion and talent on display from all the finalists. Congratulations to the winners, StumpEye and thanks to our partners, Nium for sharing our vision and helping make this a reality."

Jeremiah Glodoveza, NIUM Senior VP, Brand & Communications said: "The finalists for the Nium and ICC Next In Hackathon represent the best-of-the-best technology ideas in cricket today. These concepts show a bright future for the game and we celebrate the high level of innovation on global display."

Hackathon Ambassador Anil Kumble said: "The Next In Hackathon has once again provided us with innovative enhancements for all fans of cricket. There is a growing importance of technology in sports and how it improves the experience for all stakeholders in the game. I am excited to see how all the ideas that were presented to us for fan experience, grassroots cricket and performance analytics can have a positive impact on cricket in the long term." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)