Miami, Apr 3 (AP) Iga Swiatek continued her wonderful start to 2022, beating Naomi Osaka 6-4 6-0 to win the women's title at the Miami Open and extend her winning streak to 17 matches.

Swiatek will replace the now-retired Ashleigh Barty at number one in the women's rankings when the points are updated on Monday.

Also Read | CSK vs PBKS IPL 2022 Dream11 Team: Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Robin Uthappa and Other Key Players You Must Pick in Your Fantasy Playing XI.

Swiatek broke Osaka for a 3-2 lead in the first set on Saturday, hanging on from there to win a 52-minute set that saw the opening game - on Osaka's serve - feature seven deuces and go for 10 minutes.

The second set was a completely different story as Swiatek finished off her ninth consecutive straight-sets victory.

Also Read | GT vs DC Stat Highlights, IPL 2022: Shubman Gill, Lockie Ferguson Help Gujarat Titans Maintain Winning Start With Victory Over Delhi Capitals.

It was her third title of 2022 and her sixth consecutive win in a final, a streak that started at the delayed French Open in 2020. AP

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)