Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 24 (ANI): Ahead of the first Test against New Zealand, Team India hit the nets for an intense training session at the Green Park Stadium on Wednesday.

Stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane will lead the hosts in the first of the two-match Test series, starting Thursday. Team India's newly-appointed head coach Rahul Dravid was seen supervising the practice along with Paras Mhambrey and batting coach Vikram Rathour.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo & Jadon Sancho React After Scoring Goals Against Villareal, Harry Maguire, Marcus Rashford & Other Hail Manchester United As Red Devils Qualify for UCL 2021-22 Knockouts.

Skipper Rahane, Ravichandran Ashwin, Cheteswar Pujara, Ravindra Jadeja, Prasidh Krishna were among those attending the training session.

Earlier, batter KL Rahul was ruled out of the upcoming 2-match Test series against New Zealand. He will now undergo rehabilitation at NCA in preparation for the series against South Africa scheduled next month. The All-India Senior Selection Committee had named Suryakumar Yadav as Rahul's replacement.

Also Read | Robert Lewandowski's Stunning Bicycle Kick Helps Him Script THIS Spectacular Record During UCL 2021-22 Match Against Dynamo Kyiv (Watch Goal Highlights).

India will come into the Test series high on confidence after defeating the Kiwis in the three-match T20I series. But the only problem is the lack of form of key middle-order batters Pujara and Rahane. And in Rahul's absence, they will definitely need to rise to the challenge against a Kiwi outfit that was crowned World Test Champions a couple of months back.

India's Test squad: Ajinkya Rahane (Captain), Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), KS Bharat (wicket-keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Md. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)