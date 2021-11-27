Kanpur, Nov 27 (PTI) New Zealand were 249 for six at tea, trailing India by 96 runs on the third day of the first Test here on Saturday.

New Zealand, who resumed the day at 129 for no loss, lost four wickets in the session with Axar Patel taking three.

Tom Latham was stumped on 95 off Axar's bowling.

In the opening session, India removed Will Young (89) and Kane Williamson (18) who was trapped in front by Umesh Yadav at stroke of lunch with New Zealand reaching 197 for two.

Brief scores:

India 1st Innings: 345 all out in 111.1 overs.

New Zealand 1st Innings: 249/6 in 118 overs (Will Young 89, Tom Latham 95; Axar Patel 3/46, R Ashwin 1/76).

