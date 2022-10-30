Perth, Oct 30 (PTI) India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bat against South Africa in their T20 World Cup match here on Sunday.

In the only change to the India XI, Deepak Hooda came in place of Axar Patel.

Also Read | IND vs SA Live Score Updates of T20 World Cup 2022: Rohit Sharma Wins Toss As India Choose To Bat.

Lungi Ngidi replaced Tabraiz Shamsi in the South African team.

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh

Also Read | FIFA World Cup 2022: Malayalam Superstar Mohanlal Comes Up With Musical Tribute for Marquee Football Tournament.

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (captain), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)