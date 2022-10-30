India and South Africa will look to continue their undefeated run at the T20 World Cup 2022 when they face off against each other in the Super 12 Group 2 clash. The encounter will be played at the Optus Stadium in Perth on October 30, 2022 (Sunday) as the teams look for a win. We bring you IND vs SA live score updates along with commentary from the cricket match in Perth. India vs South Africa Preview, ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Likely Playing XIs, Key Players, H2H and Other Things You Need to Know About IND vs SA Cricket Match in Perth.

The teams are placed first and second in Group 2 as India lead the pack with consecutive wins while South Africa trail by a point. A victory in this fixture will see the winner move a step closer in securing their place in the semifinals of the competition. India vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2022, Perth Weather Report: Check Out the Rain Forecast and Pitch Report at Optus Stadium.

India have produced sensational displays in both of their games so far as a close win over arch-rivals Pakistan was followed by a dominant performance against the Netherlands. Meanwhile, South Africa defeated Bangladesh after their opening game against Zimbabwe was washed out.

India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Rishabh Pant, Deepak Hooda, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal

South Africa Squad: Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi, Heinrich Klaasen, Marco Jansen, Reeza Hendricks