Keshav Maharaj is into the attack and Suryakumar Yadav has put his first ball away for a boundary. The steep bounce of this wicket has gotten the better of the Indian batters and now, it is upto DK and SKY to take the side to a good total.
Despite being five wickets down, Suryakumar Yadav has not changed his playing style and his flick to hit Anrich Nortje was an example. The first 10 overs have been owned by South Africa but India would need Suryakumar and Dinesh Karthik to carry on from here on, to get the team to a good total.
OUT! The Indian batting is falling apart like a house of cards. Hardik Pandya now goes to play the pull shot and Kagiso Rabada has once taken a good catch at fine leg. Guess the bowler? It is Lungi Ngidi who has four wickets now! Hardik Pandya c Rabada b Ngidi 2(3)
OUT! Another wicket for South Africa as Deepak Hooda is the man to perish! Anrich Nortje runs in to bowl one good quick delivery which Hooda edged behind to Quinton de Kock. Hooda did not look comfortable against the pace. Deepak Hooda c de Kock b Nortje 0(3)
OUT! Just when it seems Virat Kohli was shifting the momentum, with back-to-boundaries, Lungi Ngidi has struck, dismissing the in-form batter. The whole stadium was put to silence as Kagiso Rabada took a good catch at fine leg after Kohli skied a pull shot. Virat Kohli c Rabada b Ngidi 12(11)
South Africa have so far dominated the proceedings in this match, keeping India to only 33 runs in the powerplay. Lungi Ngidi's two-wicket over put the Proteas on top on this surface that is aiding the fast bowlers.
OUT! KL Rahul departs and it is Lungi Ngidi again! The right-hander edged one to Aiden Markram who takes a good catch in the slip cordon. India have lost two wickets in the over now! KL Rahul c Markram b Ngidi 9(14)
OUT! Lungi Ngidi is introduced into the attack and he has struck, dismissing the Indian captain Rohit Sharma. Sharma was looking to play more aerial shots and attempted one that Ngidi had pitched short. He skied up and Ngidi ended up taking an easy catch. Rohit Sharma c and b Ngidi 15(14)
Rohit Sharma clipped a delivery off Kagiso Rabada's legs for a four in the fourth ball of the over. India have also started rotating the strike in this over. The Indian captain also got hit on his knee but it seemed to be not as painful as that of Rahul.
After Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul has gotten into the act with a fine six off Wayne Parnell. Slightly overpitched and the right-hander strikes a clean shot over mid-wicket. The South Africa pacers vs India batters, a contest that fans wanted to see, is turning out to be a great one. Rahul, later in the over, seems to be in pain after being struck on the knee off Parnell.
India and South Africa will look to continue their undefeated run at the T20 World Cup 2022 when they face off against each other in the Super 12 Group 2 clash. The encounter will be played at the Optus Stadium in Perth on October 30, 2022 (Sunday) as the teams look for a win. We bring you IND vs SA live score updates along with commentary from the cricket match in Perth. India vs South Africa Preview, ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Likely Playing XIs, Key Players, H2H and Other Things You Need to Know About IND vs SA Cricket Match in Perth.
The teams are placed first and second in Group 2 as India lead the pack with consecutive wins while South Africa trail by a point. A victory in this fixture will see the winner move a step closer in securing their place in the semifinals of the competition. India vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2022, Perth Weather Report: Check Out the Rain Forecast and Pitch Report at Optus Stadium.
India have produced sensational displays in both of their games so far as a close win over arch-rivals Pakistan was followed by a dominant performance against the Netherlands. Meanwhile, South Africa defeated Bangladesh after their opening game against Zimbabwe was washed out.
India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Rishabh Pant, Deepak Hooda, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal
South Africa Squad: Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi, Heinrich Klaasen, Marco Jansen, Reeza Hendricks