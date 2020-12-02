Canberra, Dec 2 (PTI) Electing to bat, India posted 302/5 in the third and final ODI against Australia here on Wednesday.

India lost the first two ODIs in Sydney to hand Australia a decisive 2-0 lead in the series.

Brief Scores:

Indis: 302/5 in 50 overs (Hardik Pandya 92 not out, Ravindra Jadeja 66 not out, Virat Kohli 63, Shubman Gill 33, Ashton Agar 2/44). PTI

