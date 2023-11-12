Bengaluru, Nov 12 (PTI) Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul struck magnificent centuries as India produced a solid batting display to post a mammoth 410 for four against the Netherlands in their final league match of the World Cup here on Sunday. Iyer (128 not out off 94 balls) slammed a career-best ODI ton, while KL Rahul (102 off 64 balls) hit the fastest World Cup hundred by an Indian as the duo added 208 runs off 128 balls. KL Rahul Breaks Rohit Sharma’s Record To Hit Fastest Century by an Indian in Cricket World Cup, Achieves Feat off 62 Balls During IND vs NED CWC 2023 Match.

Rohit Sharma (61), Virat Kohli (51) and Shubman Gill (51) also scored sizzling fifties after India opted to bat. For the Dutch, Bas de Leede (2/82), Paul van Meekeren (1/90) and Roelof van der Merwe (1/53) shared the wickets.

Brief Score:

India: 410 for 4 in 50 overs (Shreyas Iyer 128 not out, KL Rahul 102; Bas de Leede 2/82). PTI

