Centurion, Dec 26 (PTI) India reached 157 for 2 at tea on the first day of the opening Test against South Africa here on Sunday.

KL Rahul was going strong on 68 and captain Virat Kohli was giving him company on 19 at the break.

Opener Mayank Agarwal made 60 while Cheteshwar Pujara was out for a duck.

Brief Scores:

India: 157 for 2 in 57 overs (Mayank Agarwal 60, KL Rahul 68 batting, Virat Kohli 19 batting; Lungi Ngidi 2/35).

