Sports News | India 'really Preparing Well' for T20 World Cup: Jasprit Bumrah

London [UK], June 1 (ANI): Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah said the team was 'really preparing well' the T20 World Cup and had a 'fair number of T20 games' ahead of the tournament as per the original schedule which has been disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Bumrah was speaking to Ian Bishop and Shaun Pollock on the ICC's video series Inside Out interviews.

"We were really preparing well for it. We had a lot of T20 games before the World Cup as per the old schedule. If everything had been on plan, we would have had the IPL (Indian Premier League) as well so we would have had a fair number of T20 games. We would always want to believe that we can win the tournament. That is how we felt in the 2019 World Cup, but you know how the game was. In half an hour, 40 minutes it can change," ESPN Cricinfo quoted Bumrah as saying.

The T20 World Cup is slated to be played from October 18- November 15 at seven venues across Australia. However, sports have taken a massive hit by the coronavirus pandemic as many of the events around the world have either been postponed or cancelled due to the deadly virus.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday deferred a decision on 'all agenda items' until June 10.

Bumrah said he is using this long hiatus to renew his body as players will never get such a break again.

"I really don't know how your body reacts when you don't bowl for two months, three months. I'm trying to keep up with training so that as soon as the grounds open up, the body is in decent shape. I've been training almost six days a week but I've not bowled for a long period of time so I don't know how the body will react when I bowl the first ball," he said.

"I'm looking at it as a way to renew your own body. We'll never get such a break again, so even if you have a small niggle here and there, you can be a refreshed person when you come back. You can prolong your career," Bumrah added. (ANI)

