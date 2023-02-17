New Delhi, Feb 17 (PTI) India reduced Australia to 199 for six at tea on the opening day of the second Test here on Friday.

Ravichandran Ashwin (3/57) and Mohammed Shami (2/41) added one wicket each while Ravindra Jadeja (1/44) claimed his first scalp of the match in the second session of the day.

India lead the four-match series 1-0.

Brief scores:

Australia 1st Innings: 199 for 6 in 56 overs (Usman Khawaja 81; Ravichandran Ashwin 3/57)

