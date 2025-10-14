New Delhi [India], October 14 (ANI): India remained at the third spot in the World Test Championship 2025-27 standings despite orchestrating a series whitewash against the West Indies on Tuesday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in the national capital.

It was double delight as the hosts swept the series 2-0 against the Caribbean side with a seven-wicket win, marking Shubman Gill's first series as India Test skipper on head coach Gautam Gambhir's birthday. In the aftermath of India's victory, the Gill-led side remained in the number three spot, however, with an improved points percentage.

After seven matches, with four wins, two defeats, and a solitary draw, India sits in third place with 52 points and a points percentage of 61.90 per cent. With a flawless record, Australia continue to reign supreme at the top with three wins in as many games and a points percentage of 100.00 per cent. Sri Lanka follows in second position, marginally ahead of India with a points percentage of 66.67 per cent. Meanwhile, the West Indies remain in sixth position after losing five successive Tests.

The series opener lasted for two and a half days in Ahmedabad, with India revelling in a victory by an innings and 140 runs. Unlike the disaster in Ahmedabad, the West Indies put up an unprecedented fight, dragging the game into the fifth day after producing a resilient batting display against a worn-out India attack during the second innings. Despite the gritty effort, India overwhelmed the Caribbean side with a 7-wicket win.

After winning the toss, India hammered 518/5 and decided to declare on the second day. In reply, the West Indies players struggled to convert their positive starts into substantial totals and were bowled out for 248. India imposed a follow-on, a move that drew widespread criticism from fans, considering the bowlers were spent after bowling for 81.5 overs.

Captain Roston Chase hammered 40 off 72 deliveries before Justin Greaves (50*) and Jayden Seales (32) entertained the spectators with a 79-run partnership for the 10th wicket. The West Indies concluded their second innings with 390, setting a 121-run target for India to hunt. KL Rahul's elegant 58* off 108 to steer India to a 2-0 series win. (ANI)

