Sydney, Jan 3 (PTI) India reached 57 for three at lunch on day one of the fifth and final Test against Australia here on Friday.

KL Rahul (4), Yashasvi Jaiswal (10) and Shubman Gill (20) were the Indian batters to be dismissed in the session.

Virat Kohli (12 batting), who got a reprieve on the first ball he faced, survived the session but Gill fell at the stoke of lunch.

India captain Rohit Sharma rested himself from the series finale with Jasprit Bumrah walking out for the toss in his place.

India trail the series 1-2.

Brief scores: India 57/3 in 25 overs (Shubman Gill 20, Virat Kohli 12 not out; Nathan Lyon 1/1 Scott Boland 1/5).

