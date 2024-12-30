Melbourne, Dec 30 (PTI) India were 33 for three at lunch, chasing a 340-run target against Australia on day five of the fourth Test here on Monday.

Rohit Sharma (9), K L Rahul (0) and Virat Kohli (5) were the Indian batters to be dismissed. Kohli was caught at first slip off Mitchell Starc at the stroke of lunch.

Resuming at 228 for nine, Australia were bowled out for 234 on the final day.

India's star pacer Jasprit Bumrah (5/57) expectedly led the show with a five wicket haul, aided well by Mohammed Siraj (3/70) and Ravindra Jadeja (1/33).

Australia number 10 and 11, Nathan Lyon (41 off 55) and Scott Boland (15 not out off 74), added six runs in the morning session before Bumrah castled the former.

Brief scores: Australia 474 & 234 all out in 83.4 overs (Marnus Labuschagne 70, Pat Cummins 41, Nathan Lyon 41; Jasprit Bumrah 5/57, Mohammed Siraj 3/66)

India 369 all out in 119.3 overs and 33/3 in 26.1 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal batting 14; Pat Cummins 2/10).

