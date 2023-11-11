San Diego (USA), Nov 11 (PTI) The Indian team extended its dominant run at the IC Rod Laver Junior Challenge with a 5-1 thrashing of South Africa, here.

The Indian team logged its fourth straight win in the tournament and will now clash with Argentina, aiming for the gold medal.

Also Read | India vs Netherlands ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, Bengaluru Weather Report: Check Out Rain Forecast and Pitch Report at M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Manas Dhamne and Rushil Khosla won their respective boys singles match against Guy Victor Vorwerk (6-3 6-1) and Simphiew Ngwenya (6-0 6-2) to put India ahead 2-0.

Asmi Adkar though lost the girls singles 3-6 1-6 to Mari-Louise Van Zyl but Sohini Mohanty handed the side a 3-1 lead with her 6-4 7-6(7) win over Kaitlyn Leigh Ramduth.

Also Read | Al-Wehda vs Al-Nassr, Saudi Pro League 2023-24 Live Streaming Online in India: How To Watch Saudi Arabian League Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

The team then recorded fluent doubles win to close the tie.

"Asmi is struggling at number one position. Thankfully Sohini is a fighter and she really dominates in doubles as well. The boys are doing well," India captain Vikram Anand said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)