New Delhi, Mar 20 (PTI) India will host the 11th Asian Swimming Championship at Ahmedabad's Naranpura Sports Complex from October 1 to 15, the national federation announced on Thursday.

Swimmers from Japan and South Korea are expected to compete at the continental meet, marking the event's first-ever edition in the country.

Also Read | Italy vs Germany, UEFA Nations League 2024-25 Quarter-Final Live Streaming and Match Time in IST: How to Watch Free Live Telecast of ITA vs GER on TV and Online Stream Details of Football Match in India?.

"We have received in-principle approval from the Gujarat government and Asia Aquatics. The MoU is in its early stages and should be signed by March or mid-April," Swimming Federation of India Secretary-General Monal Chokshi told PTI.

The 10th Asian Age Group Championships in 2019 was the last international swimming event hosted by India.

Also Read | Netherlands vs Spain Lineups: Check Predicted Starting XIs For UEFA Nations League 2024-25 Quarter-Final Match at De Kuip.

The championship will feature swimming, diving, artistic swimming, and water polo.

Ahmedabad remains central to India's 2036 Olympic bid, with the Naranpura Sports Complex — set for completion next month — designed as an Olympic-standard venue for multiple sports, including swimming and wrestling.

The national junior championship will serve as as a test event for the Asian Championship.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)