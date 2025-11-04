New Delhi [India], November 4 (ANI): The Indian U23 men's team will travel to Bangkok to play a friendly match against Thailand U23 on November 15 during the FIFA International Match Window, as per the official website of All India Football Federation (AIFF).

The Blue Colts will begin training in Kolkata on November 7 before departing for Thailand. The match will be played at the Thammasat Stadium in Pathum Thani on Saturday.

Also Read | Atletico Madrid vs Union Saint-Gilloise UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How To Watch UCL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

India U23s have played six friendly matches earlier this season, travelling to Tajikistan in June to face the hosts and Kyrgyz Republic, followed by two games against Iraq in Malaysia in August before the AFC U23 Asian Cup Qualifiers. In the October window, the Blue Colts played two matches against Indonesia, winning 2-1 and drawing 1-1.

India U23 men's list of 25 probables for Thailand friendly:

Also Read | Sean Williams Reveals Struggle With Drug Addiction, in Rehab; Zimbabwe All-Rounder To Not Be Considered for National Selection.

Goalkeepers: Dipesh Chauhan, Kamaludheen AK, Mohanraj K, Priyansh Dubey.

Defenders: Dippendu Biswas, Harsh Palande, Muhammed Saheef, Ricky Meetei Haobam, Roshan Singh Thangjam, Sanatomba Singh Yanglem, Sumit Sharma Brahmacharimayum.

Midfielders: Ayush Dev Chhetri, Lalrinliana Hnamte, Manglenthang Kipgen, Mohammed Aimen, Shivaldo Singh Chingangbam, Singamayum Shami, Vibin Mohanan, Vinith Venkatesh.

Forwards: Alan Saji, Korou Singh Thingujam, Mohammed Sanan, Parthib Gogoi, Pasang Dorjee Tamang, Thoi Singh Huidrom.

Head coach: Naushad Moosa. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)