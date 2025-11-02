Hobart [Australia], November 2 (ANI): Indian T20 vice-captain Shubman Gill's run drought continued as he struggled to make an impact in the third T20I against Australia in Hobart, falling for 15 runs off 12 deliveries on Sunday. He was trapped lbw by Nathan Ellis inside the power play.

Gill had managed just five runs in the second T20I on Friday, where India lost by four wickets, while the first game was washed out due to rain.

Also Read | Will Lamine Yamal Play Tonight in Barcelona vs Elche La Liga 2025-26 Match? Here's the Possibility of Spanish Star Featuring in Starting XI.

Gill, who made his T20I comeback at the Asia Cup 2025 in September after nearly a year, has struggled since then, managing just 184 runs in 10 innings at an average of 23 and a strike rate of 146 with a best score of 47.

However, Gill has played 31 T20 International (T20I) matches overall, scoring a total of 762 runs at an average of 28.22 and a strike rate of 140.85 with a best score of 126*, including three fifties and a hundred.

Also Read | Indian Heaven Premier League 2025 Suspended Due to Financial Irregularities and Mismanagement; Stranded IHPL Players Allowed to Leave Hotel After Organisers Assure Payment: Report.

Gill, before the T20 series began, struggled to make an impact in the three-match ODI series against Australia. In his first assignment as ODI skipper, replacing the veteran batter Rohit Sharma, Gill only managed to score 43 runs in three innings at an average of 14.33.

Coming to the match, India won the toss and opted to bowl first. After powerplay heroics from pacer Arshdeep Singh (3/35), it was a partnership between skipper Mitch Marsh (11) and Tim David (74 in 38 balls, with eight fours and five sixes) of 59 runs for third wicket and a 64-run stand between Marcus Stoinis (64 in 39 balls, with eight fours and two sixes) and Matt Short (26* in 15 balls, with two fours and a six) took Australia to 186/6 in 20 overs.

In the run-chase, contributions did come from Abhishek Sharma (25 in 16 balls, with two fours and two sixes), skipper Suryakumar Yadav (24 in 11 balls, with a four and two sixes) and Tilak Varma (29 in 26 balls, with a four and six). India was 145/5 in the 15th over in a tricky spot.

However, a blitz from Washington Sundar (49* in 23 balls, with three fours and four sixes) and Jitesh Sharma (22* in 13 balls, with three fours) helped India keep the series alive. With this win, the series is levelled at 1-1, with two matches left. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)