Adelaide, Nov 2 (PTI) Following is the scoreboard of the T20 World Cup match between India and Bangladesh here on Sunday.

India Innings:

KL Rahul c Rahman b Shakib 50

Rohit Sharma c Ali b Mahmud 2

Virat Kohli not out 64

Suryakumar Yadav b Shakib 30

Hardik Pandya c Ali b Mahmud 5

Dinesh Karthik run out 7

Axar Patel c Shakib b Mahmud 7

Ravichandran Ashwin not out 13

Extras: (LB-1, NB-3, W-2) 6

Total: (For Six Wickets in 20 Overs) 184

Fall of Wickets: 1-11, 2-78, 3-116, 4-130, 5-150, 6-157

Bowling: Taskin Ahmed 4-0-15-0, Shoriful Islam 4-0-57-0, Hasan Mahmud 4-0-47-3, Mustafizur Rahman 4-0-31-0, Shakib Al Hasan 4-0-33-2. PTI

