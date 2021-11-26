Kanpur, Nov 26 (PTI) Scoreboard on the second day of the opening Test between India and New Zealand here on Friday.

India Innings:

Mayank Agarwal c Blundell b Jamieson 13

Shubman Gill b Jamieson 52

Cheteshwar Pujara c Blundell b Southee 26

Ajinkya Rahane b Jamieson 35

Shreyas Iyer c Young b Southee 105

Ravindra Jadeja b Southee 50

Wriddhiman Saha c Blundell b Southee 1

Ravichandran Ashwin b Patel

38

Axar Patel c Blundell b Southee 3

Umesh Yadav

not out 10

Ishant Sharma lbw b Patel 0

Extras: (B-5 LB-2 NB-4 W-1) 12

Total: (All out in 111.1 overs) 345

Fall of wickets: 1/21 2/82 3/106 4/145 5/266 6/288 7/305 8/313 9/339 10/345

Bowling: Tim Southee 27.4-6-69-5, Kyle Jamieson 23.2-6-91-3, Ajaz Patel

29.1-7-90-2, William Somerville 24-2-60-0, Rachin Ravindra 7-1-28-0. More

