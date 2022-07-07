Southampton, Jul 7 (PTI) India won the toss and elected to bat against England in the first T20 International here on Thursday.

Pacer Arshdeep Singh is making his T20I debut for the visitors.

Teams:

India: Rohit Sharma (capt), Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (wk/capt), Dawid Malan, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Tymal Mills, Reece Topley, Matthew Parkinson. PTI AH

