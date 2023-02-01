Ahmedabad, Feb 1 (PTI) India captain Hardik Pandya won the the toss and elected to bat against New Zealand in the series-deciding third T20 International here on Wednesday.

India made one change, bringing back Umran Malik in place of Yuzvendra Chahal.

The visitors too made one change, with Ben Lister replacing Jacob Duffy.

The Teams:

India: Hardik Pandya (c), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (wk), Rahul Tripathi, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh.

New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (c), Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Ben Lister, Blair Tickner.

