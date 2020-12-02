Canberra, Dec 2 (PTI) India captain Virat Kohli won the toss for the first time in the series and opted to bat in the third and final ODI against Australia here on Wednesday.

India made four changes from the previous matches with Thangarasu Natarajan, Shubman Gill, Shardul Thakur and Kuldeep Yadav replacing Mayank Agarwal, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Shami and Yuzvendra Chahal. This is Natarajan's international debut.

Australia made three changes with Cameron Green, Sean Abbott and Ashton Agar coming in for injured David Warner, Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc. For Green also, this is his international debut.

India have already lost the series after their 66-run and 51-run defeats in the first two matches.

Teams:

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Moises Henriques, Alex Carey(w), Cameron Green, Ashton Agar, Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

India: Virat Kohli (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, T Natarajan.

