Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], December 28 (ANI): India Women successfully defended a massive target of 222 to clinch a 30-run victory over Sri Lanka in the fourth T20I of the five-match series at Thiruvananthapuram, extending their unassailable lead to 4-0 with one game still to be played.

Having already sealed the series, India produced another dominant all-round performance, first piling up a mammoth 221/2 in their 20 overs before restricting Sri Lanka to 191/6, despite a spirited chase from the visitors.

Sri Lanka showed positive intent right from the start in what was always going to be a daunting run chase. Captain Chamari Athapaththu led from the front with a fighting half-century, scoring 52 off 37 balls, an innings that included three sixes and three fours. She was well supported by opening partner Hasini Perera, who played an aggressive knock of 33 off just 20 balls, striking seven boundaries.

The Sri Lankan openers gave their side a strong platform, adding 59 runs before the first breakthrough arrived in the 5.3 over. Arundhati Reddy removed Perera to provide India with their first wicket. Athapaththu then stitched together a crucial 57-run partnership with Imesha Dulani, keeping Sri Lanka in the hunt as the score moved to 116/2.

The turning point came in the 12.5 over when young spinner Vaishnavi Sharma dismissed Athapaththu, halting Sri Lanka's momentum. Dulani was later run out for 29, while Harshitha Samarawickrama, who made 20, also fell to Sharma, giving the youngster her second wicket of the match. Sri Lanka reached 150 in 16.5 overs but found it difficult to maintain the required scoring rate.

Reddy picked up her second wicket when she dismissed Kavisha Dilhari for 13, while Rashmika Sewwandi managed 5 runs before being dismissed. Nilakshika Silva provided some late fireworks with an unbeaten 23 off 11 balls, and Kaushini Nuthyangana remained not out on five, but the effort was not enough to bridge the gap.

Among the Indian bowlers, Vaishnavi Sharma stood out with impressive figures of 2/24 from her four overs in a high-scoring encounter. Arundhati Reddy also claimed two wickets, though she conceded 42 runs in her spell, while Shree Charani finished with figures of 1/46.

Earlier, an excellent batting performance from openers Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana and wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh has helped India Women to post their highest team total in T20I cricket.

After being asked to bat first, Smriti Mandhana made her intention clear by hitting a boundary on the first delivery of the match.

After the end of the first two overs, India raced away to 16/0. In the third over, Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana smashed a boundary each against off-spinner Kavisha Dilhari as India were off to a flier, reaching 26/0.

In the next over, Kawya Kavindi conceded 14 runs, with Mandhana hitting two fours and Verma hammering one four.

At the end of the first power play, India scored 61/0. Mandhana and Verma also stitched their 24th 50-plus partnership in T20I cricket. It is also the most for any wicket.

In the seventh over, Mandhana completed her 10,000 runs in women's international cricket. The left-handed batter became the fourth woman batter after Mithali Raj, Suzie Bates and Charlotte Edwards and the second Indian after Mithali to achieve the 10,000-run milestone.

After the first 10 overs, India reached 85/0, with Mandhana and Verma providing a fantastic start.

Shafali Verma completed her 50 in just 30 deliveries during the 11th over. It was her third consecutive fifty in the ongoing five-match T20I series. India crossed the 100-run mark in the very same over.

Mandhana, on the other hand, reached her well-deserved fifty in 35 deliveries during the 12th over. Mandhana has 32 50-plus scores in WT20Is, the most by a batter, followed by 29 each for Suzie Bates and Beth Mooney.

Sri Lanka finally got the breakthrough after Nimasha Madushani broke a 162-run opening partnership by dismissing Shafali for 79 runs off 46 balls, including 12 fours and one six, during the second ball of the 16th over.

Mandhana departed in the very next over. Malsha Shehani dismissed her. The left-handed batter made 80 runs off 48 balls with the help of 11 fours and three sixes.

Towards the end, Richa Ghosh hammered an unbeaten 40 runs off 16 balls, including four boundaries and three sixes, and captain Harmanpreet Kaur scored an unbeaten 16 off 10 balls with the help of two boundaries as India posted their highest score in T20I cricket. The hosts reached 221/2 in 20 overs, setting up a target of 222 runs.

Brief scores: India Women 221/2 in 20 overs (Smriti Mandhana 80, Shafali Verma 79; Malsha Shehani 1/32) vs Sri Lanka Women 191/6 in 20 overs (Chamari Athapaththu 52, Hasini Perera 33; Vaishnavi Sharma 2/24) (ANI)

