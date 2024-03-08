Nagpur, Mar 8 (PTI) Indian challenge ended at the W35 Nagpur Open ITF Women's Championships, with the ouster of Sahaja Yamlapalli from the singles and Shrivalli Bhamidipathy and Vaidehi Chaudari from the doubles category here on Friday.

In the singles quarterfinal, fifth seed Sahaja was stunned by unseeded Dayeon Back 4-6 1-6.

Later in doubles semifinal, Korean Yeonwoo Ku and Lithuania's Justina Mikulskyte defeated the local duo of Shrivalli and Vaidehi 6-2 2-6 10-8 in a keenly-contested match.

In other quarterfinal matches, runner-up at the Gurgaon event last week, Yeonwoo Ku of Korea kept her singles hopes alive, beating Russian Ekaterina Yashina 6-1 6-0 to progress to the last-four.

In Saturday's semifinals, Ku will take on another Russian Daria Kudashova, who carved out a 6-4 6-3 win over Rinon Okuwaki of Japan.

Second seeded Dalila Jakupovic remained the highest seed to survive in the tournament as she registered a come-from-behind 5-7 6-1 6-2 win over seventh seed Miriana Tona of Italy. Dalila will be up against Dayeon in the semi-final.

