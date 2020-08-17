New Delhi [India], Aug 17 (ANI): All six Indian men's hockey team players, who tested positive for coronavirus, have recovered from the infection and will be discharged from hospital today.

"Hockey players who tested positive will be discharged today," a source within the Sports Authority of India (SAI) told ANI.

The six players who detected positive for coronavirus include Captain Manpreet Singh, Mandeep Singh, Surender Kumar, Jaskaran Singh, Varun Kumar, and Krishan B Pathak.

On August 11, Mandeep was shifted to a hospital after his blood oxygen level dropped below normal. On the next day, the other five players were also admitted to the hospital as a precautionary measure.

"After Indian hockey player Mandeep Singh was hospitalised late on Monday night, owing to a dip in his oxygen level, the Sports Authority of India decided to shift the other five players, team's Captain Manpreet Singh, Jaskaran Singh, Surender Kumar, Varun Kumar and Krishnan B Pathak to SS Sparsh Multi-specialty hospital in Bengaluru on Tuesday afternoon, as a precautionary measure," SAI had said in a statement.

All the six aforementioned players had tested positive for coronavirus during SAI's mandatory COVID-19 test, upon their arrival at the National Camp in NCOE Bengaluru. (ANI)

