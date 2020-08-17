After a long time, we have the T20 League coming back into action with the Caribbean Premier League which starts from August 18, 2020. This will be the first major tournament after the COVID-19 pandemic. The 33-match tournament will be aired on Star Plus Network at 7.00 pm and a couple of stadiums in Trinidad and Tobago will host the event. The mega-event will be conducted behind closed doors and the first match will be held between Guyana Amazon Warriors lock horns with Trinbago Knight Riders. Ahead of the much-awaited tournament, let’s have a look at the five players who could be the go-to men for their respective teams. Live Cricket Streaming of CPL 2020 on Disney+Hotstar and FanCode: Here's How to Watch Free Telecast of Caribbean Premier League T20 Season 8 on TV and Online in India.

Praveen Tambe:

Here is the 48-year-old veteran who has been reaping benefits of his hard work which had been done earlier. He is making a debut in the CPL 2020 for the Trinbago Knight Riders. He played for Rajasthan Royals, Gujarat Lions and the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Ross Taylor

Ross Taylor will be returning to Guyana Amazon Warriors after taking a break from the CPL last year. He played in the four seasons, the Kiwi cricketer scored 724 runs with an average of 31.5 in 36 matches.

Jason Holder

West Indies' Jason Holder had a good season in the Test matches concluded recently, the Caribbean captain had unleashed his potential and all hopes will be pinned on Barbados Tridents player.

Oshane Thomas

Emerged as a second-highest wicket-taker in CPL 2018 snapped 18 wickets from 10 appearances, Oshane Thomas is surely the go-to man for the team. Oshane Thomas is the man for Jamaica Tallawahs.

Chris Lynn

He already created ripples by scoring a century in the T10 League 2019, he will surely be the go-to man for St Kitts and Nevis Patriots. Lynn has a lethal strike-rate of 144.15 in T20s and thus would be one of the players to watch out for St Kitts and Nevis Patriots.

The players have reached three weeks before the start of the tournament as per the norms laid down by the organisers of CPL. The matches will begin at 7.30 pm local time.

