After the humbling at the hands of Bayern Munich, Barcelona board are looking to make some drastic changes in the team and it may start with appointing a new manager. Quique Setien was appointed as the Blaugrana at the start of the year, but failure to retain the La Liga crown and disappointment in Champions league might see the 61-year-old bring replaced by Ronald Koeman. Barcelona Have Sacked Manager Quique Setien After the 8–2 Humiliation Against Bayern Munich in UEFA Champions League 2019–20 Quarter-Final, Say Reports.

According to a report from Spanish news outlet Mundo Deportivo, current Netherlands boss Ronald Koeman is the front runner to land the job as the new Barcelona manager. The Catalans have identified the former Everton coach for the role and want the Dutchman to oversee the squad overhaul. Lionel Messi Wants Immediate Barcelona Exit; Manchester City Favourites to Sign the Argentine.

The former Netherlands international on several occasions has expressed his desire to manage Barcelona and as per reports from Spain is very close to signing a two-year deal with the Blaugranas. The 57-year-old has previously served as the Catalans assistant manager and went on to coach the likes of Ajax, Valencia and Everton.

Ronaldo Koeman played for Barcelona from 1989 to 1995 and played a crucial role in the ‘Dream Team’ which won the 1992 European Cup (now Champions League), the first in club's history. Defender by trait, Koeman scored the winning free-kick against Sampdoria in the match at the Wembley stadium.

If Koeman is appointed as Barcelona boss, he will have a huge task on his hands. Firstly he will have to see the rebuild of the underachieving team and secondly, he must convince Captain Lionel Messi to stay put as the 33-year-old is considering leaving the club in the summer and has made his decision known to the hierarchy.

