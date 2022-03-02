Cairo, Mar 2 (PTI) The Indian team of Rudrankkash Balasaheb Patil, Divyansh Singh Panwar and Srinjoy Dutta finished fourth after missing out on the bronze medal contest by a point in the men's team air rifle event of the ISSF World Cup here on Wednesday.

The Indians aggregated 624.1, only a point less then Czech Republic's Ales Entrichel, Jiri Privratsky and Filip Nepejchel's total score of 624.2.

The Czechs went on to win the bronze medal ahead of Austria.

The Indian team of Shreya Agarwal, Ayushi Gupta and Rajshree Sancheti finished seventh in the women's 10m air rifle team event with a total score of 625.0.

On Tuesday, Indian shooting ace Saurabh Chaudhary won the gold medal in the men's 10m air pistol event, opening the country's account in the year's first ISSF World Cup.

Chaudhary's feat was followed by an excellent performance from 17-year-old Esha Singh, who won the silver in the women's 10m air pistol category.

Over 500 shooters from 60 nations are taking part in the Cairo World Cup which has 20 medal sets on offer.

