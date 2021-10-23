Stockholm [Sweden], October 23 (ANI): The India women's football team is all set to take on Djurgarden IF in their second friendly match in Stockholm on Saturday.

Having already played four friendlies against UAE (4-1), Tunisia (0-1), Bahrain (5-0), and Chinese Taipei (1-0), Thomas Dennerby's girls headed to Sweden with three wins and a loss to their name.

Also Read | Adelaide Strikers Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women, WBBL 2021 Live Cricket Streaming: Watch Free Telecast of MR W vs HH W on Sony Sports and SonyLiv Online.

While the first match against Swedish side Hammarby IF ended in a 2-3 defeat, the side will look to bounce back tomorrow.

"The results themselves are not that important. What matters is that we are learning new things and improving with every game," AIFF quoted forward Renu as saying.

Also Read | AUS vs SA, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Dream11 Team Selection: Recommended Players As Captain and Vice-Captain, Probable Line-up To Pick Your Fantasy XI.

"We are gaining vital experiences against tough opponents, and that is helping the squad match up to the pace of an international game," she added.

Renu also said Team India has shown that they are ready for the match considering the side's last performance against Hammarby.

"We have all had to adapt to the different conditions here in Sweden, but I think our last performance against Hammarby showed that all the girls are ready for a fight till the end," said Renu.

"We might have lost the game by a narrow margin, but we worked according to the coach's plans and played good football. That is something that we want to continue in our next match as well," she added.

The Indian eves will play Djurgarden IF in their second and final friendly in Sweden, completing a tour of three countries, across which the team would have played six matches, before returning to India, where they will continue their preparatory camp for the AFC Women's Asian Cup next year. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)