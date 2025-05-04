Perth, May 4 (PTI) The Indian women's hockey team saved the best for the last as they beat formidable Australia 1-0 in a thrilling match to notch their lone win and end the tour on a high here on Sunday.

Striker Navneet Kaur scored the match-winner in the 21st minute at the Perth Hockey Stadium.

Also Read | Kunal Singh Rathore Quick Facts: Here's All You Need to Know About Rajasthan Royals’ Debutant Wicketkeeper-Batter in IPL 2025.

India had lost 3-5 and 2-3 to Australia 'A' side before going down 0-2 and 2-3 to the Australia senior side on May 1 and May 3.

The visitors dished out their best hockey in the fifth and final game of their Australia tour, prevailing over the hosts in a closely-contested affair.

Also Read | Chelsea vs Liverpool Premier League 2024-25 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

In the first quarter, Australia dominated play and won two penalty corners but India's resilient defence denied them the opening goal.

Six minutes into the second quarter, India clinched the lead courtesy a field goal from vice-captain Navneet Kaur, who had also scored in India's 2-3 loss on Saturday.

It was a cagey affair in the second half with both teams eyeing to score but India held their composure at the back and successfully defended their slim lead.

In the final quarter, Australia earned a crucial penalty corner, but they squandered the chance to concede victory to the visitors.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)