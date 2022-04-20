New Orleans [US], April 19 (ANI): India's veteran star Arjun Atwal is excited to tee up with Australia's "young stud" Lucas Herbert in what will be his first PGA TOUR start in six months at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans starting on Thursday.

The 49-year-old Atwal will partner with the 26-year-old Herbert at TPC Louisiana in the only official FedExCup event to feature a two-player team format. A total of 80 teams (160 players) will compete for US$8.3 million, with the first and third rounds using the Four-Ball format and the second and final rounds using Foursomes (alternate shot).

As India's lone winner to date on the PGA TOUR - Atwal triumphed in the 2010 Wyndham Championship - he is presently preparing for life on PGA TOUR Champions (over-50 circuit) but the opportunity to play alongside Herbert, currently 46th in the world, was too enticing for him to pass over.

"I've been practising and working out," said Atwal, who now lives in Orlando. Lucas is a member at Isleworth too, and I've gotten to know him pretty well. And since I haven't played in a while, I thought it would be nice to play my way back in a team format with a young stud like him, he's a really good player."

Herbert found initial success on the DP World Tour by winning the 2020 Dubai Desert Classic and 2021 Irish Open before playing his way onto the PGA TOUR. He then earned his maiden PGA TOUR title by winning the Butterfield Bermuda Championship last October, which coincidently was Atwal's last appearance on TOUR where he finished tied 71st.

While Atwal has kept himself fit in preparation for life in his 50s, he has continued to keep close tabs on compatriot, Anirban Lahiri who is currently the only Indian with a full playing card on the PGA TOUR. Atwal is also supporting his son, Krishen's dream of trying to make it onto the NBA. The elder of his two boys will complete his post-grad year at South Kent School in Connecticut.

"I'm looking forward to turning 50. I'll get enough starts out there on PGA TOUR Champions to do what I need to do," said Atwal, who hits the half-century mark next March.

Six of the top-10 players in the Official World Golf Ranking are also in the field, but only two of those players are teaming up; World No. 2 Collin Morikawa and World No. 4 Viktor Hovland will compete together for the highest-ranked pair in the history of the team format. (ANI)

