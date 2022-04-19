Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Lucknow Super Giants by 18 runs in match 31 of IPL 2022 at the DY Patil Sports Stadium, Faf du Plessis led from the front as he played a sensational knock to helo his team set a huge score. RCB bowlers then completed the job as they kept the LSG batters under control and won the game. Virat Kohli Departs For a Golden Duck During LSG vs RCB Clash in IPL 2022.

After being asked to bat first, Royal Challengers Bangalore lost early wickets as their batters depart for cheap. But Faf du Plessis played a sensational knock as he scored his highest individual score in IPL to help his side to a mammoth score. In reply, Lucknow Super Giants batters didn't have a great outing as they failed to chase the target.

LSG vs RCB Stat Highlights in IPL 2022

# This was the first-ever meeting between the teams

# Virat Kohli was dismissed for a golden duck for the fourth time in IPL

# Faf du Plessis matched his highest individual score (96) in IPL

# KL Rahul completed 6000 runs in T20 cricket

# Josh Hazlewood (4/25) registered his best figures in IPL

Both the teams will now turn their attention towards their next fixtures in IPL 2022. Royal Challengers Bangalore continue their quest for maiden title as they take on high-flying Sunrisers Hyderabad. Meanwhile, Lucknow Super Giants take on winless Mumbai Indians as they hope for a double over the record champions.

