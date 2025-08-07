Pune (Maharashtra) [India], August 7 (ANI): Veteran rally driver Sanjay Takale, India's flagbearer in the world of endurance motorsport, is all set to compete in the 30th Anniversary Edition of the Asia Cross Country Rally (AXCR)--Asia's most demanding cross-country rally known as the "Asian Dakar."

The event kicks off with a ceremonial start on August 8 in Pattaya, Thailand, and will conclude on August 16, covering over 3,300 km through some of the region's most challenging terrain, as per a press release from Sanjay Takale's media team.

Takale, driving Car #117 in Class T1D, returns to the AXCR grid with a rich legacy that includes being the first Indian to complete the Dakar Rally in a car (Classic Category) and the winner of AXCR in 2011. His team is also in contention for the Team Award Trophy this year.

With 42 podiums from 48 rallies, Sanjay Takale's motorsport resume includes championships across Europe and Asia, an APRC title (2012), and WRC outings in Finland. Now 57, Takale combines his endurance-driving expertise with a vision for the future of transport as Chief Advisory Officer at Aerpace Industries, where he helps develop flying car systems and vertical takeoff platforms.

"This rally isn't just a race it's a full-scale test of resilience, concentration, and the machine. I'm thrilled to be back where it all began for me and proud to represent India on this historic 30th edition," said Takale as quoted by a press release from his media team.

Whether navigating uncharted forest trails or shaping future mobility from the skies, Sanjay Takale continues to inspire with his relentless pursuit of excellence on the throttle and beyond. (ANI)

