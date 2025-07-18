New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): The Inter Kashi FC have been adjudged as the champions of the I-League 2024-25, announced the All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Friday.

The crowning has come in reference to the judgment passed by the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) on Friday.

AIFF said in the statement, "The All India Football Federation congratulates Inter Kashi FC on being adjudged champions of I-League 2024-25, in reference to the judgment passed by the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) on Friday, July 18, 2025."

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has partially upheld an appeal by Inter Kashi Football Club (Inter Kashi FC) against Churchill Brothers FC Goa, Namdhari FC, Real Kashmir FC, and AIFF. CAS has ruled that the AIFF shall declare Inter Kashi FC as winners of the I-League 2024-25.

After an unsuccessful first procedure initiated by several I-League clubs before the AIFF Disciplinary Committee, the AIFF Appeal Committee decided on May 31 that the registration of a foreign player (Marco Barco) by Inter Kashi FC was not valid, and stated that all matches played by him should be forfeited by the club. This resulted in the adjustment of the I-League points table with Churchill Brothers FC Goa at the top.

Inter Kashi FC filed an appeal on June 23, and sought to set aside the AIFF Appeal Committee decision. After a CAS hearing held on July 15, the CAS Panel ruled that the decision issued on May 31, 2025, by the AIFF is set aside and that the AIFF shall adjust the points table of the I-League 2024-25 season. In line with the CAS ruling, Inter Kashi finish the season on 42 points, Churchill Brothers FC Goa on 40, Real Kashmir FC on 37, and Namdhari FC on 29.

Consequently, Inter Kashi FC have been declared the winners of I-League 2024-25.

CAS had already overturned a decision of the AIFF Appeal Committee on June 17, lifting a sanction imposed on Namdhari FC for the fielding of an ineligible player. CAS upheld the appeal by Inter Kashi FC and confirmed the initial decision of the AIFF Disciplinary Committee to declare the match Namdhari FC vs Inter Kashi FC, of 13 January 2025, forfeited, by Namdhari FC (0-3). (ANI)

