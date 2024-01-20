Inter Milan is hoping a midseason trophy will catapult the team to the Serie A title. The Nerazzurri are on track following a 3-0 win over Lazio in the Italian Super Cup semifinals on Friday. Serie A leader Inter will face Serie A titleholder Napoli in Monday's final. Napoli, lying eighth in the league, beat Fiorentina 3-0 on Thursday. Cristiano Ronaldo Backs Saudi Pro League, Calls It More Competitive Than Ligue 1 at Globe Soccer Awards 2023 Ceremony.

Marcus Thuram put Inter ahead 17 minutes in at Al-Awwal Park Stadium after Federico Dimarco used a backheel flick to set up the France forward. Then Hakan Calhanoglu converted a penalty kick after the break and Davide Frattesi finished off a counterattack three minutes from time. Inter also hit the crossbar twice in a dominating performance — first by Nicolo Barella early on and then by Lautaro Martinez after Calhanoglu's penalty.

The Italian Super Cup was always contested between the Serie A champion and the Italian Cup winner from the previous season but the format was changed this year to include the runners-up from those competitions — similar to the Spanish competition, which was held in the same stadium in Riyadh last week.

Napoli ran away with the Serie A title last season, finishing above Lazio, while Inter beat Fiorentina in the Italian Cup final. Inter also beat Lazio 2-0 in the league last month in Rome, and won at Napoli 3-0.

