Moscow [Russia], January 23 (ANI/Sputnik): The International Olympic Committee (IOC) is taking into account various scenarios for holding the upcoming Tokyo Olympics and has a wide array of measures for a proper response, IOC President Thomas Bach said.

Originally scheduled for 2020, the Summer Olympic Games in Japan have been postponed until July 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We are working to prepare for all the potential scenarios we may face in July-August this year, and this is a wide range, so we are putting together a huge toolbox of measures and then we will decide at the appropriate time, which of the tools we need to address the situation," Bach said in a video release issued by the IOC.

Earlier in the week, The Times newspaper reported, citing a source in the Japanese ruling coalition, that the country's leadership had privately concluded that the Olympic Games in Tokyo had to be canceled. The Japanese government responded by refuting such speculations. (ANI/Sputnik)

