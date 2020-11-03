Sharjah [UAE], November 3 (ANI): "Looks like I am fit and fine," said Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma on Tuesday as he made his way back to the cricket pitch after being out of action due to a hamstring tear.

Rohit returned to action in Mumbai Indians' match against SunRisers Hyderabad on Tuesday here at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

SunRisers Hyderabad won the toss and elected to field first against Mumbai Indians. At the time of toss, Rohit was asked whether everything is fit and fine with him?

To this, Rohit replied: "Looks like I'm fit and fine.".

Having raised quite a few eyebrows by ignoring Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma for the upcoming tour of Australia citing a hamstring injury, the BCCI medical team had assessed India's limited-overs deputy on Sunday to take a final call on whether or not he is good to be a part of the series which gets underway on November 27.

Speaking to ANI, a BCCI functionary in the know of developments had confirmed that the Mumbai Indians skipper will be assessed on November 1 and the area of focus would be his acceleration and deceleration process.

"Rohit will be assessed tomorrow and a call will be taken after that on whether he is good to go. As is the case with hamstring injuries, the real challenge is the sprints and the acceleration and deceleration process will be the focus to understand if he has recovered fully or will need a little more time," the functionary said.

Asked to explain the nuances of the acceleration and deceleration test, the functionary said: "See, when you have a hamstring injury which isn't a Grade II tear, you wouldn't have a problem walking or playing normal shots. The area of concern is quick sprints or as you say running between the wickets."

Having injured his hamstring during the twin Super Over encounter against Kings XI Punjab on October 18, Rohit had to sit out for four games for Mumbai Indians. (ANI)

