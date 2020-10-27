Dubai [UAE], October 27 (ANI): After registering a comprehensive 88-run victory over Delhi Capitals, SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) skipper David Warner gave an injury update on Wriddhiman Saha and Vijay Shankar, saying the former has a groin niggle while the latter has a hamstring issue.

Delhi Capitals failed to chase down the target of 220 as the side was bundled out for 131, stumbling to an 88-run loss. For SRH, Rashid Khan scalped three wickets while Sandeep Sharma and T Natarajan took two wickets each.

With this win, SunRisers Hyderabad has now moved to sixth place in the points table with 10 points from 12 matches. On the other hand, Delhi Capitals has slipped to the third spot with 14 points from 12 matches.

"Unfortunately, he's (Saha) got a little groin niggle but hopefully, it isn't too bad. Shankar has a hamstring issue as well. As for Rashid, it is incredible that he's taking so many wickets and not going for runs, especially given the dew and the moisture here. We've got games at Sharjah to go so hopefully we can put on a show there," Warner told host broadcaster Star Sports at the post-match presentation.

Earlier, Wriddhiman Saha and David Warner played knocks of 87 and 66 respectively as SunRisers Hyderabad smashed 219/2 in the allotted twenty overs.

For SRH, Manish Pandey and Kane Williamson remained unbeaten on 44 and 11 respectively while for Delhi, Anrich Nortje returned with the figures of 1-37 in his four overs.

"Tonight, as I said at the toss, I was looking to bat first. Losing the toss I wasn't disappointed. We had to take their fast bowlers on. I've decided to go back to 2009 and open the front leg a little bit and clear these grounds. I took a bit of responsibility at the top of the order, and take it to the bowlers.

"It's tough to play orthodox cricket in these conditions, so I have to open up 360 degrees. Difficult decision to leave Jonny out and get Saha in, and especially batting a batsman like Kane at 4. Incredible knock from Saha though and his strike-rate in the powerplay was incredible," he added.

SunRisers Hyderabad will next lock horns against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Saturday, October 31 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. (ANI)

