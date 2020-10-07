Abu Dhabi [UAE], October 7 (ANI): USA pacer Ali Khan has been ruled out of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) due to an injury.

The pacer was in Kolkata Knight Riders' squad and he had come into the side as a replacement for the injured Harry Gurney.

But now, Ali Khan has himself gotten injured and as a result, he will be missing the tournament.

"Earlier, Kolkata Knight Riders signed up Ali Khan as a replacement for injured Harry Gurney. Khan became the first USA cricketer to be signed up by an IPL franchise. Unfortunately, Khan has since been injured and will miss the rest of the IPL 2020 season," an official IPL statement said.

When Ali Khan was signed on by the KKR franchise, the pacer had become the first player from the USA to join an IPL franchise.

Ali was part of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2020 winning team Trinbago Knight Riders.

It was the fourth CPL title win for the TKR side. The pacer had picked eight wickets in eight matches at an economy rate of 7.43.

KKR is currently at the fourth position in the IPL standings with four points from four matches.

The side will take on MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) later today. (ANI)

