One of the greatest bowlers of his generations, Zaheer Khan celebrates his 42nd birthday today (October 7, 2020). The retired Indian cricketer is currently serving as a bowling coach in the Mumbai Indians camp for IPL 2020, a team he has also played for in the competition. So as the era-defining former Indian bowler turns a year older, we take a look at some of his best performances in the Indian Premier League.

Zaheer Khan started his career in the Indian Premier League with Royal Challengers Bangalore, who he played for in the inaugural season as well as from 2011 to 2013. The former cricketer has also represented the likes of Mumbai Indians and Delhi Daredevils and is one of the highest wicket-takers in the competition. Zaheer has played 100 matches in the tournament, the bowler has taken 102 wickets at an economy of over 7.50. Here are some of the best bowling spells by Zaheer Khan in IPL. IPL 2020: 'You Will See Hardik Pandya Bowl Soon', Says Mumbai Indians Director of Cricket Operations Zaheer Khan.

3/21 vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2016

This is Zaheer Khan’s one of the best performances in the Indian Premier League while playing for Delhi. The Daredevils set a score of 186 on the board and courtesy of a brilliant spell by Zaheer Khan, won the game by 27 runs. This innings propelled DD to second in the points table at that time.

4/17 vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2013

These are Zaheer Khan’s best figures in the Indian Premier League and remains one of best bowling performances in the competition. In a rain-marred game, RCB set a target of 107 in eight overs which CSK failed to chase with most of the credits going to Zaheer Khan. In his 2 overs, Khan took four wickets giving away just 17 runs.

2/9 vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2015

This six arguably Zaheer’s best spell in IPL and art came against the most consistent team in the hostelry of the competition. After electing to bat first, CSK hoped of putting on a big score but were unable to do so as Zaheer Khan and Morne Morkel kept the pressure on. Zaheer in his four overs gave just nine runs picking up two wickets as Delhi chased a target of 120 with six wickets in hand.

