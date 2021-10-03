Dubai [UAE], October 3 (ANI): Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) won the toss and opted to bat first against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter here at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.

After a nail-biting loss to the Punjab Kings by five wickets, KKR will look to make amends against SRH and inch closer to a spot in the play-offs.

Also Read | KKR vs SRH Live Score Updates of VIVO IPL 2021: Shakib Al Hasan Starts For Kolkata As Kane Williamson Opts To Bat First in Dubai.

In the Head to Head record, KKR has won 13 out of their 20 matches played thus far, including a 10-run win in their opening encounter of this edition of the IPL.

KKR Playing XI: Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan(c), Shakib Al Hasan, Dinesh Karthik(w), Sunil Narine, Shivam Mavi, Tim Southee, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Also Read | DC vs CSK, Dubai Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here's How Weather Will Behave for Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2021 Clash at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

SRH Playing XI: Jason Roy, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Kane Williamson(c), Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, Siddarth Kaul. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)