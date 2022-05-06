Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 6 (ANI): David Warner on Thursday equalled the record of Rohit Sharma (18) for winning the most Player of the Match award in the Indian Premier League history.

Warner also became the third player to win most Player of the Match awards in IPL history.

Delhi Capitals opener David Warner scored an unbeaten 92 off 58 balls against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 50th match of IPL 2022 played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. Warner hit 12 fours and three sixes during his innings. Thanks to his innings, Delhi Capitals scored 207 runs for 3 wickets in 20 overs. Warner had an unbeaten century partnership of 122 runs with Rovman Powell (67 *).

Warner was adjudged the player of the match for his brilliant innings. The Delhi Capitals opener won the player of the match award for the 18th time in IPL history. With this, he left Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni behind.

Former Royal Challengers Bangalore player AB de Villiers holds the record for winning the most player of the match award in IPL history. The former RCB batter has won the Player of the Match award in IPL 25 times. The second place in this list is occupied by Universe Boss Chris Gayle. The explosive opener from West Indies won the player of the match award 22 times. Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma and David Warner are joint third with 18-18 awards.

Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni won the player of the match award 17 times. RCB's star batter Virat Kohli completes the list of top-5. Virat Kohli won the player of the match award 13 times.

Coming to the match, chasing a huge target of 208 runs, Sunrisers Hyderabad could score 186 runs in 20 overs for the loss of 8 wickets. For Delhi, Khaleel Ahmed took three wickets while Shardul Thakur took two wickets. This was Delhi's fifth win in 10 matches. On the other hand, Sunrisers Hyderabad team has slipped to sixth place. (ANI)

