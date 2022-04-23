Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 23 (ANI): Marco Jansen's early jolts and T Natarajan's superlative performance with the ball helped SunRisers Hyderabad bundled out Royal Challengers Bangalore for 68 in 16.1 overs here at Brabourne Stadium on Saturday.

Put into bat Royal Challengers Bangalore got off to a terrible start as in the second over left-arm South African pacer Marco Jansen cleaned up his countryman RCB skipper Faf du Plessis for 5. In the very next ball, he dismissed Virat Kohli caught by Aiden Markram for a golden duck. Two balls later he sent opener Anuj Rawat packing for a duck caught by Markram who took his second catch of the match and Jansen got his third wicket to leave RCB tottering at 8/3.

Faf du Plessis-led side went further down the drain as T Natarajan got the prized scalp of dangerous Glenn Maxwell to leave them in deep trouble at 20/4.

Suyash Prabhudessai and Shahbaz Ahmed struck a partnership in order to resurrect Bangalore's innings but Jagadeesha Suchith dismissed Prabhudessai for 15 as they lost half of their side for 47 runs. Two balls later he dismissed in-form batter Dinesh Karthik for a duck as the wicket-keeper batter became the third batter to be dismissed without troubling the scorers after Kohli and Anuj Rawat.

In the next over pacer, Umran Malik sent Shahbaz Ahmed packing at RCB lost their seventh wicket for 49 runs. Harshal Patel and Wanindu Hasaranga helped RCB scratch their way to the 50-run mark.

Left-arm pacer Natarajan dismissed Harshal Patel for 4 as RCB were reduced to 55/8. The 31-year old struck for the third time as he dismissed Hasaranga for 8 as RCB's ninth wicket fell on 65. Bhuvneshwar Kumar wrapped up the tail dismissing Mohammed Siraj for 2 and RCB were bundled out for 68 in just 16.1 overs

Brief Scores: Royal Challengers Bangalore (Suyash Prabhudessai 15; T Natarajan 3/10, Marco Jansen 3/25) vs SunRisers Hyderabad. (ANI)

