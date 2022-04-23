New Delhi [India], April 23 (ANI): Tottenham Hotspur star forward Harry Kane spoke about his favourite IPL team and his thoughts on Royal Challengers Bangalore's performance compared to last year and he believes the team can do wonders in IPL 2022.

England captain Kane also shared his thoughts on Faf du Plessis-led side performance compared to last year.

Speaking with 'Star Sports', Harry Kane said RCB has picked up some good players this time.

"So my team is RCB. I have been lucky enough to meet Virat Kohli a few times and speak with him. They have picked up some good players this time. They were unlucky last year but they did the right things this year, they started well. There are some great teams at the IPL. I just like watching all of them to be honest but hopefully, RCB can go well," he said.

He also spoke about Virat Kohli's batting and admired him as a person.

"We enjoy playing cricket, obviously the IPL is on at the moment so we're enjoying watching that as well. Virat is incredible to watch. A real down to earth guy. He has fire in his batting and passion when you watch him play which is great to see," he said.

RCB will play in IPL on Saturday. The Challengers will be hammering hard as they take the yard with a titan called the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Out of the 19 games that have been played, Hyderabad holds the upper hand with 11 wins while the Challengers could only bag eight victories so far. In the last game that these two teams played, it was the Sunrisers who came out on the top in a thrilling affair where the winning margin was just four runs. (ANI)

