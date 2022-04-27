Pune (Maharashtra) [India], April 27 (ANI): Rajasthan Royals all-rounder Riyan Parag was sensational against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the ongoing IPL 2022 on Tuesday as he smashed an astonishing 56 not out off 31 balls, with the help of four sixes and three fours, to take RR to 144/8 at the end of the first innings.

Four-wicket haul by Kuldeep Sen and an unbeaten knock of 56 runs by Riyan Parag powered Rajasthan Royals to victory by 29 runs over Royal Challengers Bangalore at MCA stadium.

RCB were never really on the chase, and in the end, they were bundled out for 115 in 19.3 overs. Notably, Parag took four catches as well during the RCB innings. Parag, after winning the Player of the Match award, credited the RR team for showing faith in him and said he was satisfied with his performance against Bangalore.

"A bit of satisfaction. The Royals have shown faith in me for the last three years, and I am paying them back bit by bit. I love pressure and I am just showcasing my abilities. During the time-out, Sanga came out and we agreed that 140 was a good total on this wicket. We decided to go big in the last two overs. I wanted to target Hasaranga in his second over, but we lost wickets, and so I had to strategize and go after Hazlewood and Harshal," Riyan Parag said in a post-match presentation.

Coming to the match, chasing 145, RCB had a pathetic start as their star batter Virat Kohli continued having a poor form with the bat and departed after scoring only 9 runs in the second over. He was caught by Riyan Parag on Prasidh Krishna's delivery.

Opener and skipper Faf du Plessis was joined by Rajat Patidar and the duo tried to provide some momentum to Bangalore but the former was caught by Jos Buttler, with only 37 runs on the board, in the 7th over. It was followed by Glenn Maxwell's wicket on the delivery, leaving RCB's total at 37/3.

Patidar was joined by Shahbaz Ahmed, who then anchored the innings for some time. Ravichandran Ashwin sent Patidar back to the dugout in the 10th over with the team's total at 58/4. With a total of 30 runs left to win in the last over, it was Kuldeep Sen who put the last nail in the coffin and took Harshal Patel's wicket to provide Rajasthan with a victory by 29 runs.

With this win, Rajasthan Royals moved up to the top of the points table, with six wins in eight matches. Royal Challengers Bangalore, on the other hand, remained at fifth place, with five wins in nine games. (ANI)

