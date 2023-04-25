Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 25 (ANI): Delhi Capitals (DC) captain David Warner has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during their Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Monday.

DC defeated SRH by seven runs in a low-scoring match on Monday.

"As it was his team's first offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Warner was fined Rs. 12 lakh," IPL said in a statement on Tuesday.

The IPL aspires for matches to last three hours and twenty minutes, but slow over rates are causing numerous games to go beyond four hours.

Coming to the match, Delhi Capitals made it two wins in a row to beat Sunrisers Hyderabad in Match 34 of IPL 2023 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

Fiery spells from Anrich Nortje and Axar Patel helped Delhi Capitals (DC) edge past Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 7-run in a low-scoring thriller in Indian Premier League (IPL) match at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium here on Monday.

Nortje and Patel bagged two wickets each. A collective and disciplined bowling effort from the bowlers helped Delhi Capitals defend 144 as they applied pressure, scalped regular wickets, maintained the stranglehold and held their nerve to take the away team past the finish line.

Impact Player Mukesh Kumar bowled a fantastic final over to defend 13 runs after a late surge provided by Heinrich Klaasen and Washington Sundar had threatened to take away the match from SRH.

Earlier, Washington Sundar (4-0-28-3) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (4-0-11-2) broke the back of DC's batting with excellent spells and restricted the side to 144/9. (ANI)

